Alcohol sales to minors in Canterbury disappoint police

Canterbury police say they are disappointed with the number of premises that sold alcohol to minors during controlled purchase operations conducted in December.

Of the 15 outlets checked in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts, four sold alcohol to minors, a failure rate of more than 25 per cent.

Christchurch City did better, with only one of 25 premises checked selling to a minor.

Senior Sergeant Gordon Spite says a successful operation is one with no failures.

"This is a test that is not designed to be failed," he said.

"All we expect is that licensees do what they say they will do and ask those who appear to be under 25 to provide proof that they are 18 years or over."

Controlled purchase operations involve supervised volunteers under 18 attempting to buy alcohol.