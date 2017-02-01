Albatross chick born on webcam recovering, feeling 'perky' and 'hungry'

The health of a Taiaroa Head albatross chick drawing attention online is improving.

The chick, who has a webcam installed near its hatching nest by Department of Conservation, was rushed to intensive care yesterday morning after rangers found it had dropped below its hatch weight and was flyblown.

The latest weighing today revealed the chick is now 415g, 115g above its hatch weight.

DOC threatened species ambassador, Nicola Toki, said ranger Lyndon Perriman reported the chick is "perky, hungry and chirpy" today.

"It's looking very positive at the moment… but we're not out of the woods yet," she said.

The chick had just had a "massive feed from its foster parent" at the nest it has been moved to while recovering, Mr Perriman reported to Ms Toki.

It is now carrying on with a course of antibiotics.

Albatross accept chicks that aren't their own until the chick reaches six weeks of age.