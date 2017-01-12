Alan Langdon charged after his four-week voyage to Australia with young daughter

New Zealand police have charged yachtie Alan Langdon with taking a child from New Zealand after he sailed his six-year-old daughter to Australia.

Mr Langdon and his daughter Que were the subject of a large police search last month after sailing from Kawiha harbour on December 17.

It was called off after police suspected the pair were deliberately sailing to Australia on their 6.4m catamaran.

The pair reached Ulladulla harbour in New South Wales earlier this week, with Langdon explaining they had planned to go to the Bay of Islands until their rudder broke early into the near four-week journey.

New Zealand Police have initiated court proceedings under the Care of Children Act, Detective Sergeant Bill Crowe said.

A 49-year-old man is due in Te Awamutu District Court on 25 January 2017, charged with taking a child from New Zealand, he said in a statement.

It has been understood Mr Langdon was in a custody dispute with Que's mother, who was in Switzerland at the time of their departure, and police said on Friday Que should not have been taken out of the country.

Meanwhile, Col Chapman, a child recovery expert, has told 1 NEWS that Que has been reunited with her mother in Australia today.