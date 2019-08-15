Alan Jones blasts 'clown' Ardern over climate, urges Aussie PM to 'shove a sock down her throat'

Australian broadcaster Alan Jones has launched a stinging attack on Jacinda Ardern for challenging Scott Morrison on climate change, calling her "this lightweight New Zealand Prime Minister" and saying the Australian PM should "shove a sock down her throat".

In Tuvalu for the Pacific Islands Forum, Ms Ardern said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change, adding "that's a matter for them".

"We will continue to say that New Zealand will do its bit and we have an expectation that everyone else will as well. We have to," she said.

Jones, a talkback host on Sydney radio station 2GB, has hit back on air and on social media.

"I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat," he said on air.

"She’s a complete clown," he said.

“Here she is preaching on global warming and saying that we’ve got to do something about climate change.

“If you want to talk about the figures… the fact is New Zealand’s carbon dioxide has grown by 10.8 per cent per capita since 1990. Ours has grown by 1.8 per cent."

Jones said the Australian Prime Minister needs to hit back with the truth.

“She is a joke this woman, an absolute and utter light-weight.

“These people are an absolute joke and Jacinda Ardern is the biggest joke.”

Taking to Facebook, Jones wrote, "There’s a headline story today where this lightweight New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is challenging Scott Morrison over climate change".

Jones said "the cargo cult mentality is alive and well" at the Pacific leaders' forum.

"Talk climate change and we might be panicked into more money.

"Jacinda Ardern getting a headline because she’s promised a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

"But she’s excluded agriculture and methane, that’s cows breaking wind, because they contribute half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.

"But I hope Scott Morrison gets tough," he wrote.

Jones went on: "Now I don’t have a problem with carbon dioxide. It’s only these swallowers of the hoax that seem to be worrying. But if they want to make it an issue, they had better live with the facts."