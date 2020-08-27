Al Noor mosque Imam speaks after killer sentenced - 'No punishment will bring our loved ones back'

No punishment will bring back the victims of the Christchurch mosque terror attack, says Gamal Foud, Imam of the Al Noor mosque.

Brenton Tarrant was today sentenced to life without parole, meaning he will never be eligible to leave jail, after murdering 51 people and attempting to murder 40 others on March 15, 2019.

Mr Foud's mosque was one of those targeted that day.

Speaking outside court after the sentencing, he called it a "heinous crime" and says,

"No punishment will bring our loved ones back."

He shared a message of unity, saying that the Muslim and non-Muslim communities have "set our own model for the world".

"Extremists are all the same, whether they use religions, nationalism or any other ideology, all extremists, they represent hate," Mr Foud says.

"But we are here today, we represent love, compassion, Muslim and non-Muslim, people of faith and no faith, that is us, New Zealanders, and we are very proud that we are Muslims in New Zealand and will continue to serve this country.

"And no punishment again, is going to bring our loved ones back."

Linwood Mosque Imam Abdul Alabi Lateef says he realised today that moving to New Zealand was the "best decision of my life".

He echoed Mr Foud's message of unity.

"Wherever you come from in the world, you were born the same, the same way you were born, we live the same way and we die the same way," he says.

"There is no difference between any of us. Your identity, your behaviour differentiates you.

"When you are good then you are the best, when you care for life, you are the best."

He thanked New Zealand in his moving address and had a message for the public.

"Please always choose the best in your life to be kind, clean from the inside, you'll remain the best till you die."