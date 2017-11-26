 

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

International news outlet Al Jazeera has called into question New Zealand Police's claims of diversity after their recruitment video went viral this week. 

The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.
The three minute video, which cost around $350,000, was posted on the NZ Police Recruitment Facebook page last weekend, features police officers in a variety of different roles in the hopes of attracting more diverse faces.

Since being posted, the video has attracted over 5.4 million views and shared over 71,000 times has captured the attention of people across the world. 

While the video has been praised for its humorous nature and production efforts, Al Jazeera has has taken aim at the video on their Facebook page, AJ+, raising the issue of racial profiling. 

"This police force is bragging about its diversity," the news outlet's Facebook video states.

"While some people have praised New Zealand's police for their diversity, others say that the force has real problems, especially in the racial profiling of indigenous Maori people."

The video then shows screen shots of tweets by people who have commented on the police video, including one that reads, "would be nice if your attempt at being inclusive meant you stopped racially profiling Maori and Pasifika".

Al Jazeera then goes onto state: "many Maori say they often experience racist incidents with police and get pulled over for no reason" and then mentions the number of Maori in prisons across New Zealand. 

Speaking about the new recuritment video after its release this week, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said: "Police want to attract more women, Maori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve.

"There's never a better time in recent years to fulfill your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community," he said.

A massive 70 staff members, including Commissioner Bush, were involved in the video and shows a range of different career paths within the police force, including the Armed Offenders Squad, dive and dog squads, and youth aid officers.

Calvin Liu said his language will be an advantage if he takes up a role with the police.

Video: Chinese-Kiwi man who 'dreams' of being cop praises diversity in new police recruitment video
NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

LIVE: Taylor, Nicholls give Black Caps lead over Windies early on day two

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'


Body discovered in central Christchurch hedge

The police recruitment video have been viewed millions of times on Facebook.


1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.


Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.

Inside Parliament: Changes for Paid Parental Leave - 'It gave National an easy hit'

Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves.


 
