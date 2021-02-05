Akaroa's Helps family prove tourism and penguin conservation go together

TODAY |

The Helps family from Akaroa in the Banks Peninsula are penguin-mad, and they’ve lost count of the thousands of penguins they’ve helped. 

New Zealand is the penguin capital of the world, with more than half of all penguin species breeding here. Source: Seven Sharp

Forty years ago, Shireen and Francis Helps saved the Korora (Little Penguin) colony in the area from dying out, with introduced predators like dogs, cats, ferrets and stoats threatening their survival. 

Now, the couple and the next generation of the Helps family continue to be conservation leaders. 

They’ve also proven tourism and conservation go together with their company Pohatu Penguins, with all the conservation work at the farm paid for by the business.

