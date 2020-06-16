Akaroa records its highest ever June temperature after reaching 23C today

Akaroa in Canterbury has recorded its highest ever June temperature after reaching 23C today, according to NIWA Weather.

Akaroa. Source: istock.com

It was a warm winter’s day across Canterbury, with Christchurch reaching 22.6C, a high it shared with Kaikōura.

Christchurch has an average high in June of 11 degrees.

One Christchurch resident told 1 NEWS she was able to wear a t-shirt all day.

The warm temperatures across the region were caused by a north-westerly flow coming across the Tasman, 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said.

Cheviot, north of Christchurch, reached 22.7C while Rangiora had a high of 22.1C.

The warm temperatures won’t last with an incoming surge of cold behind tomorrow’s front forecast to bring 5-20cm of snow for parts of the inland hgh country of Canterbury above 500m.