AK-47, sub machine gun seized in meth lab busts on Auckland's North Shore

An AK-47 and a submachine gun have been seized by police during raids on two suspected meth labs on Auckland's North Shore today.

Firearms seized in Glenfield raid. Source: Supplied

Police say they have arrested and charged two people following an investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine.

This morning, Waitemata East Police with AOS carried out search warrants on two properties on Glenfield Road.

At the addresses, police say they located two illegal firearms – an AK-47 and a submachine gun.

A quantity of methamphetamine was also discovered by police.

Cash and jewellery have also been seized that police believe are linked to the sale of methamphetamine.

A 60-year-old man is facing two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 44-year-old man is facing a charge of methamphetamine possession.

