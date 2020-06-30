TODAY |

AK-47 with 1500 rounds of ammo among items seized during Auckland meth labs raid

Source:  1 NEWS

An AK-47 is among firearms seized during the bust of two alleged meth labs by police in Auckland this morning.

AK-47 recovered by police in Auckland operation. Source: Supplied

Two people have been charged following an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Auckland, police said in a statement.

"This morning, police from the national organised crime group carried out search warrants at residential addresses in Mount Roskill and Parakai, along with a commercial premise in Newmarket.

"Police located two alleged clandestine labs at the residential addresses and recovered methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and approximately $15,000 in cash.

"One of the firearms recovered was an AK-47 along with approximately 1500 rounds of ammunition, while two pistols were also seized," police say.

According to police, a 45-year-old Mt Roskill man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on multiple drugs and firearm-related charges.

Another man, also 45, from Parakai, is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
