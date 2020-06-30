AK-47 with 1500 rounds of ammo among items seized during Auckland meth labs raid

An AK-47 is among firearms seized during the bust of two alleged meth labs by police in Auckland this morning.
Two people have been charged following an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Auckland, police said in a statement.
"This morning, police from the national organised crime group carried out search warrants at residential addresses in Mount Roskill and Parakai, along with a commercial premise in Newmarket.
"Police located two alleged clandestine labs at the residential addresses and recovered methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and approximately $15,000 in cash.
"One of the firearms recovered was an AK-47 along with approximately 1500 rounds of ammunition, while two pistols were also seized," police say.
According to police, a 45-year-old Mt Roskill man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on multiple drugs and firearm-related charges.
Another man, also 45, from Parakai, is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges.
Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid.