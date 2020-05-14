AJ Hackett Bungy given $10.2 million to retain staff amid Covid-19 crisis

AJ Hackett Bungy will be given $10.2 million from the Government as part of the $400m Tourism Sector Recovery Package.
Half of AJ Hackett's payout will be a grant initially and the other a $5.1 million a loan, if needed.
The money will go towards retaining workforce, including some employees that take up to four years to train.
Of the $400 million package, Whale Watch Kaikōura was given $1.5 million, Discover Waitomo $4 million and 31 other regional tourism operators $20.2 million.
On May 27, RNZ reported AJ Hackett Bungy was considering cutting or redeploying about 150 jobs, more than half its staff, as the firm looked to temporarily downsize.
NZ Herald reported earlier this month that some AJ Hackett employees made redundant were attending the Queenstown Agricultural Redeployment expo to look for new careers.