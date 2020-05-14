AJ Hackett Bungy given $10.2 million to retain staff amid Covid-19 crisis

AJ Hackett Bungy will be given $10.2 million from the Government as part of the $400m Tourism Sector Recovery Package.

Source: 1 NEWS

Half of AJ Hackett's payout will be a grant initially and the other a $5.1 million a loan, if needed.

The money will go towards retaining workforce, including some employees that take up to four years to train.

Of the $400 million package, Whale Watch Kaikōura was given $1.5 million, Discover Waitomo $4 million and 31 other regional tourism operators $20.2 million.

On May 27, RNZ reported AJ Hackett Bungy was considering cutting or redeploying about 150 jobs, more than half its staff, as the firm looked to temporarily downsize.