TODAY |

AJ Hackett Bungy could cut up to 150 jobs in temporary resize

Source: 

Tourism company AJ Hackett Bungy may cut or redeploy about 150 jobs, more than half its staff, as the firm looks to temporarily downsize.

Source: Seven Sharp

Managing director and co-founder Henry van Asch said with no obvious return of the international visitor market the firm needed to streamline itself to be sustainable through a very challenging period.

The company was waiting for more details about the eight-week extension of the wage subsidy from the government, but would keep crew on it as long as possible, he said.

"We're optimistic about the future of tourism in New Zealand and we're keen to keep our people close, if it suits them, so they can come back to work at Bungy again as soon as the market begins to bounce back."

Van Asch was hopeful the company would secure secure government funding from the Strategic Assets Protection Programme to retain core skills and experience.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tourism
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates NZ's daily Covid-19 case numbers
2
No new Covid-19 cases announced for fifth consecutive day, no patients left in hospitals
3
Mainfreight returns wage subsidy after making more money than expected in lockdown
4
NZ-born father charged with murder after disabled daughter dies in horrific circumstances
5
National leader Todd Muller admits lack of detail for his Covid-19 economic recovery pitch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:26

NZ Post apologises for delivery delays amid Covid-19, announces 'massive push' this weekend to catch up

Search for missing trampers in Tasman to resume after two days of bad weather hampered efforts
01:28

Silver Ferns could play NZ Men's side to fill Test void

Air NZ adds flight times for Kiwis wanting to travel around country for work in Level 2