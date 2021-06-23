Airport toilet added to list of Wellington Covid exposure sites

An additional location of interest has been announced in Wellington, bringing the total to 20, after a Covid-positive Australian tourist tested visited over the weekend.

The locations include a hotel, a pharmacy, a barbers, Te Papa, a bar, cafés, a supermarket, a bookstore, and the Weta Cave shop.

The men's toilets at Wellington Airport is the latest location to be added to the list, joining the food court announced on Wednesday.

The Australian man used the toilets on Monday between 9.15am and 9.30am. Those in the toilets during this time are advised to stay home and get a test around day 5 from their exposure.

They must stay home until a negative test comes back and from there self-monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.

The man travelled from Sydney to Wellington and back again over the weekend.

He arrived just after midnight on Saturday with his partner, before flying back to Sydney just after 10am on Monday morning.

The man subsequently tested positive in New South Wales.