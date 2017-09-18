Airline fuel shortage: Long-haul and domestic flights hit, thousands delayed over leak

Passengers have been warned of further delays and cancellations of flights at Auckland Airport after a fuel leak in Northland.

The leak at the Marsden Point Oil Refinery near Ruakaka caused at least 27 domestic and international flights to be cancelled at Auckland Airport yesterday.

Seven departures and seven arrivals were cancelled this morning, according to the airport's website, as of about 7.30am.

Air New Zealand says it can now only take 30 per cent of its normal fuel usage. It estimates around 2000 passengers a day will be affected.

Normally direct flights from the US and Asia will stop at airports in Australia and the Pacific to refuel.

"We are doing all we can to minimise the impact on our customers, however, we also need to take all prudent steps to conserve jet fuel supplies at Auckland Airport," said Air New Zealand Captain David Morgan.

For the latest on flights in and out of Auckland Airport click here.

Air New Zealand has advised seven domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled today.

With the Northland pipeline estimated to take another 10 days to repair, further flight delays are expected.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins praised airlines' efforts in working around the fuel shortage.

"There are 465 flights a day from Auckland Airport," Ms Collins said.

"Over the weekend they cancelled 27 which is really awful if you're one of those people on that.

"But the airlines have been going out of their way to think of ways around this and they have been doing an outstanding job."

Ms Collins says she's hopeful the pipeline will be fixed within the projected 10 day time frame.

"They believe they will be able to start having fuel to Wiri between either Sunday or Tuesday next week and then there's a settling time … hopefully it will be a bit sooner than that," she said.

Ms Collins says the damaged pipeline was caused by an insulation layer of the pipe being removed which then led to corrosion.

"So it's not like someone's picked it up and dug through it. They don't know quite how it's happened or when it happened," she said.

Also speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett says the Government "want planes flying".

"It's not really the Government's responsibility as such but certainly we want planes flying," Ms Bennett said.

"The Government will throw everything we can at this ... we're willing to step in ... it's a vital infrastructure."

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Mr Littlewood says the airport is putting on additional staff to help support passengers and address concerns while the disruptions remain in place.

"We strongly recommend that any passengers travelling over the coming days plan ahead and check with their airline for the latest information," Mr Littlewood said.

The pipeline also supplies nearly 80 per cent of New Zealand's diesel and close to 50 per cent of the country's petrol.

However, Andrew McNaught of Mobil says there is no need for people to panic buy fuel for their personal vehicles in Auckland.

"There is plenty of fuel in the Auckland market, and we're working hard to bring in additional fuel from Mount Maunganui and the fill stand at Whangarei," Mr McNaught said.

Yesterday, the government stepped in, with Bill English saying the government would offer all the assistance it can to get fuel supplies back up and running.