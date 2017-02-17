 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Aircraft continue to douse Port Hills hot spots as fears remain predicted high temperatures could spark new blaze

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Firefighters haven't yet strangled the blaze in Christchurch's Port Hills and say a lot more work is needed as temperatures and winds are predicted to rise.

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence advises aircraft are working today to douse hot spots but low cloud is restricting flying some areas. They say the cloud is expected to lift early this afternoon.

With hundreds still unable to return to their homes, officials are warning the week-old blaze, which has destroyed nine houses, left two homes partially damaged and scorched more than 2000 hectares, still has the potential to flare up again.

"We've got the fire under control, but we've yet to get a full stranglehold on it,'' Civil Defence incident controller Richard McNamara said.

Thermal imaging shows hotspots of 300C to 400C.

"We've got some very steep slopes, and fire intensity doubles for every 10 degrees of slope - we're looking at 30 degree slopes, which means the fires are six times the intensity they would be on the flat."

Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.
Source: 1 NEWS

There was more heavy machinery work to do on the 35km perimeter and more fire retardant drops were needed, he said.

Up to 150 firefighters, some from as far away as Invercargill and Palmerston North, will work on the fire in the coming week.

Given the drier conditions forecast, Mr McNamara said they would be monitoring the threat of flare-ups for at least another week.

MetService is predicting temperatures to rise to the mid to high 20s over the next few days.

Lead firefighting helicopter pilot Alan Beck says burnt out and blackened areas were giving the public something of a false impression.

"People look at everything blackened, with no smoke, and they think it's all over - it's not," Mr Beck said.

"This is one of the most dangerous fires I've worked on in my 45 years of flying."

More than 200 residents from Kennedys Bush Road, Hoon Hay Valley Road and parts of Worsley Road gained temporary access to their properties yesterday to retrieve pets and valuables and assess damage.

However, Rural Fire liaison officer Darrin Woods said because of residual heat it's unlikely that further restricted access will be allowed today.

Around 40 properties remain without power because of the fires.


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

02:18
Crews are still working to get the fire fully under control as residents wait to go home.

'The information channel has been absolutely atrocious' – Port Hills residents still waiting for the all clear
01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Port Hills blaze 'under control', says fire chief
01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle
00:39
Residents were allowed temporary access to their homes inside cordons this morning.

Port Hills fire evacuees return home temporarily to gather 'precious' essentials

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

00:17
2
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

03:24
3
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac considering funding pads and tampons


4
A map from the NZTA showing road closures after a crash on SH1 south of Auckland

Southern Motorway open after truck crash south of Auckland but delays expected

00:53
5
People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.

President Trump says suggestion of major Swedish incident was actually reference to Fox News TV show

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ