TODAY |

'Airborne particles' from 'bowel movements' may be factor in Pullman Hotel Covid-19 outbreak — report

Source: 

An investigation in the Pullman Hotel Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland is looking at whether airborne particles generated by bowel movements could have been a factor.

Auckland's Pullman Hotel. Source: 1 NEWS

A Ministry of Health report into the Pullman Hotel outbreak last month has made several recommendations but admits the cause of spread amongst guests may never be known.

Ventilation has long been one of the suspected spreaders of the virus between hotel guests.

The report said because airborne viruses can be generated by bowel movements, it wants to check the hotel's bathroom exhaust fans meet Building Code fresh air standards.

Ventilation in the lifts also remains a concern, the report said.

read more
Investigation reveals how Covid-19 was spread at Pullman Hotel MIQ

It revealed the Ministry of Business Invovation and Employment said the hotel, which was closed for investigation, had to be opened again by 15 February because it was needed for returnees with MIQ vouchers.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:12
New Covid-19 community case is student at Auckland's Papatoetoe High School
2
Live stream: Bloomfield and Hipkins front media after another community Covid case revealed
3
New Covid-19 community case linked to Auckland outbreak, Ministry of Health confirms
4
Teacher deregistered after marrying ex-pupil he taught at primary school, 34 years his junior
5
Kiwi nun broke Irish lockdown rules to attend exorcism
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Volunteers prepare over 200 meals in 'Cookathon' for young families who need a helping hand

America brings up grim milestone of 500,000 Covid-19 deaths

'Systematic failure' – WorkSafe critical of Genesis Energy over leak in LPG tanks transported on Interislander

Child poverty declining before Covid-19, but latest stats 'profoundly bad news' for children with disabilities – Children’s Commissioner