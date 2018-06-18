 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Airbnb bans teen over 'out of control' Dunedin party

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The teenager who booked an Airbnb property for an alcohol-fueled party in Dunedin has been kicked off the site.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

File picture.

Source: istock.com

About 100 teenagers aged between 14 and 15 were at the party when the police shut it down about 8.30pm.

Airbnb operator Jeremy Craw from Dunedin said he arrived shortly after the "out-of-control" underage party was broken up by police to find huge amounts of alcohol left behind.

"I put my faith in Airbnb that they are going to provide me with customers that are vetted, 18, and generally they have feedback from their last stay," Mr Craw said.

He confirmed the booking was made by a first time customer and he did not meet them on their arrival.

Airbnb policy restricts bookings to people aged 18 years and older.

The organisation said it had permanently banned the underage customer from its site.

However, Mr Craw said he was concerned the site's systems and process were not strong enough to prevent this from happening again.

The underage teenagers were able to not only book the property, but also had access to a credit card and alcohol, he said.

In a statement to RNZ News, Airbnb confirmed it had launched an internal review to find out how the teenagers booked the property, saying even one incident was too many.

"We are constantly working to improve our platform, our policies, and our protections because even one incident is one too many," the organisation's statement read.

Airbnb confirmed it was providing support to Mr Craw and to the police.

"Hosts can also require that guests provide Airbnb with a government ID before booking their listing, and then the host in turn is required to do so as well," the organisation stated.

There have been more than 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:20
2
The "incredibly stupid" manoeuvre has been viewed over half a million times on YouTube.

Watch: 'Incredibly stupid' tourist nearly gets hand bitten off attempting to stroke lion out car window in Tanzania safari park

3

Most read story: Python swallows woman whole, Indonesian villagers find bloated snake with fully clothed body inside

00:34
4
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

00:17
5
The average crocodile found in the area is only half the size according to experts.

Watch: Gigantic live 400kg croc caught near popular fishing spot in Darwin

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 