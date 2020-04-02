Air traffic dropped 47% in week following Covid-19 lockdown, new flight data reveals

Scheduled air traffic dropped 47 per cent in the week following the Government’s announcement of a four-week Covid-19 lockdown, compared to the same time last year, according to new flight count data released by Airways New Zealand.

Flight count data from Airways New Zealand's Oceanic air traffic control system showing flights in New Zealand's Oceanic airspace in January 2020, left, and April 6, 2020, right. Source: Airways New Zealand

According to two weeks worth of flight count data by Airways, traffic has dropped 85 per cent in the past seven days compared to the same week in 2019, with 6600 flights reduced to just 982.

While New Zealand would typically expect a weekly average of 703 international flight arrivals through March, the week to March 28 saw just 304 flights across the country, Airways New Zealand said in a statement.

In the past seven days, just 50 international passenger flights entered New Zealand, and arrivals are expected to continue to wind down as the demand for repatriation flights ceases.

Domestic air traffic, meanwhile, halved immediately following the lockdown announcement, down from about 8,600 flights weekly to 4,400.

The suspension of domestic Jetstar and Air New Zealand services means 95 per cent of domestic passenger flights have since stopped, and the remaining aircraft still operating domestically are freight and medical flights.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“It is true that we are operating in an aviation environment unlike anything seen since the second world war,” Airways CEO Graeme Sumner said.

“In December 2019, there were 25 international carriers operating in New Zealand and now there is effectively one.”

Airways is forecasting domestic traffic to recover at a modest pace following the lockdown and for the rest of the year. However, the industry outlook expects international air traffic to take up to two years to recover.

“While the current reality is stark, we are looking ahead to recovery and will be working with the industry to find ways to support future growth,” Mr Sumner said.

Airways is now looking to reduce its cost base by 30 per cent over the coming year, in consultation with staff and unions, the Civil Aviation Authority and airlines, the air navigation services provider said.

Around 180 staff are expected to be made redundant in the coming months as a result of the reduced air traffic - around 25 per cent of their employees across all areas of its business.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“It’s essential that we can continue to provide a safe service during the pandemic and support the industry with an equally safe and cost-effective service when tourism and aviation does eventually recover,” he said.

The Government’s aviation support package announced in March included a $70 million equity injection for Airways.