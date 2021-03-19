TODAY |

Air NZ won't follow Qantas in offering incentives for Covid-19 vaccinated passengers

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Air New Zealand says it's not planning on following in the steps of Qantas, who've announced incentives for Covid-19 vaccinated passengers.

Air New Zealand plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

The idea was flagged last week, but the airline has given more details today.

Speaking to 9 NEWS, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says those who've had the vaccine will be eligible for a discount with the airline.

"We are looking at giving 1,000 [Qantas] points, flight vouchers, credits and we are going to offer 10 mega prizes — at least one for each state and territory."

"Where you get, for the year, for a family of four, unlimited travel on the Qantas and Jetstar network, anywhere in the network."

1 NEWS contacted Air New Zealand to see if similar plans are in the works.

A spokesperson said the airline is "incredibly supportive of the vaccine rollout, with 72 per cent of our front-line Air New Zealanders being fully vaccinated."

"However, incentivising customers is not something we’re considering."

