Air NZ warns public to steer clear of scam 'survey' to win free plane tickets

Air New Zealand says a message that's circulating asking people to take part in a survey to win free flight tickets is a scam.

Source: 1 NEWS

The airline posted a picture of the message on its Facebook page yesterday, advising anyone who receives it, not to engage.

The message tells people they have been selected to take part in a survey to get two free Air New Zealand tickets.

"We only have 120 tickets remaining so hurry up," the message adds.

Air New Zealand wrote that it's "aware of a scam message being circulated asking you to take part in a survey to win flight tickets.