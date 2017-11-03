Air NZ warns public to steer clear of scam 'survey' to win free plane tickets

Source:
Air New Zealand says a message that's circulating asking people to take part in a survey to win free flight tickets is a scam.
The airline posted a picture of the message on its Facebook page yesterday, advising anyone who receives it, not to engage.
Air New Zealand says this message is a scam and people should not engage with the survey.
The message tells people they have been selected to take part in a survey to get two free Air New Zealand tickets.
"We only have 120 tickets remaining so hurry up," the message adds.
Air New Zealand wrote that it's "aware of a scam message being circulated asking you to take part in a survey to win flight tickets.
"This message is not from Air New Zealand and we advise anyone who receives this, not to engage."
