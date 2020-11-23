TODAY |

Air NZ used more than 45,000 litres of cleaning disinfectant on planes last year

Air New Zealand says it used more than 45,000 litres of cleaning disinfectant on its planes last year, due to intense sanitation efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In its annual wrap released today, the airline says there were no days last year where all of their planes were grounded, despite travel and lockdown restrictions.

Fewer than 10,000 international flights were carried out, compared to more than 30,000 in 2019.

It brought back Kiwis from Wuhan, Mumbai and Delhi for the first time as part of repatriation efforts, as well as helping people return to their homes in Germany, the Netherlands, Korea, Samoa and Tonga.

As part of the efforts to prevent Covid-19 from spreading around the country, Air New Zealand says it used more than 45,000 litres of cleaning disinfectant on its planes and brought in more than 10 million items of PPE.

It also helped transport 508 threatened wildlife and 60 conservation dogs.

