Air NZ slashes domestic flight capacity by 95 per cent

Source:  1 NEWS

Air NZ has today laid bare its domestic flight schedule for the remainder of the coronavirus lockdown, with only a sparse amount of flights on offer.

Overall, Air New Zealand has slashed its capacity by 95 per cent, allowing services only for essential travel and to keep air freight moving.

There used to be more than 400 flights daily around the country.

Our national carrier used to offer flights from to Auckland to Christchurch every hour. Now it will only be offering three return services daily from Monday through to Friday and one each on Saturday and Sunday.

Air New Zealand management said it will stop ghost flights – where passengers are booked but never show up, with empty planes taking to the air.

