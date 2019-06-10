Air NZ, Singapore Airlines boost number of Auckland to Singapore flights to three a day

Travel between Auckland and Singapore will be easier with more flights being added by Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines following customer demand.

Air New Zealand and Singpore Airlines announced a joint venture in today, adding 35,000 seats between the end of March and October next year. Auckland to Singapore flights will run three-times daily, year round.

Singapore Airlines will also deploy its larger A380 aircraft to meet strong demand over the Easter 2020 peak, replacing its scheduled Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd said the changes were a response to growing demand from customers at both ends of the route.



These increases would allow customers the option of three daily, year-round flights between Auckland and Singapore, she said. It would also give customers more options to travel point to point, as well as onwards to a range of destinations throughout India, Europe and South East Asia via Singapore.

"Tourism from New Zealand to Singapore has increased by 12 per cent in the last year, and we are pleased to be growing our services and ultimately offering our customers greater choice when it comes to travelling between New Zealand and Singapore."

Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning Tan Kai Ping said he was pleased to be working closely with Air New Zealand.