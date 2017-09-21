Air NZ set to resume regular schedules as fuel crisis eases

Air New Zealand has told the government it expects to operate its regular schedule tomorrow with no fuel-related cancellations.

Thousands of passengers have been hit by cancellations and schedule changes since Sunday after the pipeline carrying jet fuel to Auckland Airport from the Marsden Point refinery in Northland was damaged last Thursday.

Progress on the pipeline repair, and alternative jet fuel supply options mean pipeline-related disruptions will continue to ease from tonight, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins said tonight.

Airlines have been rationed 30 per cent of their normal supplies since the pipeline was ruptured by a digger but Ms Collins said airline fuel allocations will move to 50 per cent at midnight tonight.

Air New Zealand has advised that it is expecting to operate its regular schedule tomorrow with no fuel related cancellations, she said.

Chief Executives have been advised that travel restrictions for public servants will be lifted.

"Central and local government have taken significant measures to both fix the problem and reduce the impact, and will continue to work with the industry," Ms Collins said.

HMNZ Endeavour will arrive in Marsden point tonight to transport fuel.

The New Zealand Defence Force also has 20 drivers working with industry to transport jet fuel to Auckland Airport.

They will carry between 500,000 and 700,000 litres in a 24 hour period, which is significant when airlines are drawing approximately one million litres a day, the minister said.