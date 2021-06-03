TODAY |

Air NZ says 21% of its frontline workers still not vaccinated against Covid-19

Source: 

Air New Zealand says more than three-quarters of its frontline employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

A leading epidemiologist, Michael Baker, has said it is hugely concerning that thousands of border workers have not yet been vaccinated.

Dr Baker thinks all border-facing workers should have had their injections by now.

He said it was an important line of defence for the country to have all border facing workers vaccinated, and there was no excuse for not having that coverage provided by now.

read more
Michael Baker concerned that thousands of border workers still haven't been vaccinated

Air New Zealand says 79 per cent of its border workers have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76 per cent have had both.

The Ministry of Health has not specified how many border workers overall are unvaccinated, but says the vaccination programme is running about 9 per cent ahead of target.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:20

Ruapekapeka Pā theft raises questions over security of historic NZ sites
03:15

Covid-19 causing students to remain in school - report
02:06

Stormwater pipe installation on central Wellington road tracking ahead of schedule

Person critically injured in Tolaga Bay crash, State Highway 35 closed