Air NZ says 21% of its frontline workers still not vaccinated against Covid-19

Air New Zealand says more than three-quarters of its frontline employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A leading epidemiologist, Michael Baker, has said it is hugely concerning that thousands of border workers have not yet been vaccinated.

Dr Baker thinks all border-facing workers should have had their injections by now.

He said it was an important line of defence for the country to have all border facing workers vaccinated, and there was no excuse for not having that coverage provided by now.

Air New Zealand says 79 per cent of its border workers have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76 per cent have had both.