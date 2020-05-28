Air NZ to resume Auckland to Shanghai flights, starting next week

Air New Zealand flights from Auckland to Shanghai, China will resume next week, with one return service operating weekly.

Source: Seven Sharp

Before the Covid-19 pandemic the airline operated seven services per week between the two cities, however the route has been suspended since early February due to the virus outbreak.

The first flight will depart on June 22.

“Shanghai was the first route to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions, so it’s pleasing to be able to resume operating passenger services on this route from Monday,” Air NZ general manager networks Scott Carr said.

“While we have been operating some dedicated cargo flights between Auckland and Shanghai, it’s great to be able to now open these services up for passengers to book and we expect Chinese nationals in New Zealand wanting to return to China, or New Zealanders in China seeking to return home, will look to use these services.”