Air NZ rescue flight has left coronavirus-affected Wuhan, set to arrive in Auckland this evening

Source:  1 NEWS

Passengers on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, China, undwent a gruelling seven-hour-long check-in process overnight before embarking at 6.45am today on the half-day journey.

Air New Zealand's rescue flight in Wuhan. Source: Supplied

The rescue flight NZ1942 is expected to land in Auckland about 6.30pm, after days in planning.

Aaron Mahon detailed what to expect on the flight out of the Chinese city. Source: Seven Sharp

On board the Boeing 777-200 are Kiwis, as well as other nationalities including Australians.

However, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson yesterday couldn't confirm the number of passengers travelling or a breakdown of nationalities.

The flight will bring Kiwis, Australians and Pacific Islanders to New Zealand from the city in China. Source: 1 NEWS

Passengers staying in New Zealand will be quarantined at a military base in Whangaparāoa, in northern Auckland.

They'll have to isolate themselves at home for a further two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Passengers on the flight from the Chinese city where the deadly coronavirus started will be quarantined at a military base in north Auckland. Source: Breakfast

