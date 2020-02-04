Air NZ rescue flight has left coronavirus-affected Wuhan, set to arrive in Auckland this evening

Passengers on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, China, undwent a gruelling seven-hour-long check-in process overnight before embarking at 6.45am today on the half-day journey.

Air New Zealand's rescue flight in Wuhan. Source: Supplied

The rescue flight NZ1942 is expected to land in Auckland about 6.30pm, after days in planning.

On board the Boeing 777-200 are Kiwis, as well as other nationalities including Australians.

However, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson yesterday couldn't confirm the number of passengers travelling or a breakdown of nationalities.

Passengers staying in New Zealand will be quarantined at a military base in Whangaparāoa, in northern Auckland.

They'll have to isolate themselves at home for a further two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.