Air NZ reopens lounges, but booze off the menu for now

Air New Zealand has announced a number of its lounges will reopen across the country today.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

The Kiwi airline said in a statement this morning it will welcome customers back to its Auckland Regional, Wellington Domestic and Christchurch Domestic lounges.

Nine regional airport lounges are also being opened in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Queenstown, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Air New Zealand general manager for customer experience Nikki Goodman said the lounges will be operating slightly differently to what people are used to, though.

“In line with Government regulations, our self-service buffet won’t be available. Instead, customers will be required to be seated once they enter the lounge and there’ll be table service with packaged snacks on offer, as well as beverages,” Ms Goodman said.

“We know those travelling will be looking forward to once again being able to order a flat white before they fly and in lounges with a barista, customers will be given the choice of ordering through the Air New Zealand app, or through their server.”

The lounges will not serve alcohol, but more food and alcohol options will be introduced in the coming weeks, Ms Goodman added.

Valet parking is also available.

There will be a maximum of 100 people able to be in any lounge, which would normally cater for more than that.