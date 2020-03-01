Air NZ reduces Samoa flights to help prevent coronavirus spreading to the island nation

Air New Zealand has reduced some of its flights to Samoa in response to the Samoan Government's advice today.

The airline is reducing its Auckland-Apia services from six to three per week, effective from tomorrow, Monday 2 March in response to a directive issued to all airlines by the Samoan Government.

The Samoan Government issued a statement today which advised that because of New Zealand’s close proximity to Samoa, "the increased risk of COVID-19 entering the country had elevated from High to Very High and its possible impact on Samoa’s population

remains catastrophic".

It advised airlines to make appropriate changes for flights into Samoa and that any new changes would be made known within seven days.

In addition to the reduced flights, all passengers to Samoa are now required to carry with them a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel.

The airline today said customers must hold medical certificates dated within three days of booked travel which will be required for check-in before a boarding pass is issued.

In a media standup today Jacinda Ardern said she had been in touch with Samoa's Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi.

"Ultimately our pacific island neighbours they're going to make their own decisions around how they wish to manage potential human to human transmission," said Ms Ardern.

"We do have to keep in mind they are mindful of their own health systems, these are decisions for them but I've offered that we will keep in very close contact and give any support that they require.

She said it isn't a sign that Samoa doesn't trust New Zealand's precautions.

"Everyone has to make decisions based on their own health systems," she said.

"What I have offered to the Prime Minister of Samoa is that New Zealand will continue to support Samoa."

While these restrictions are expected to be disruptive to some customers planning to travel to Samoa, Air New Zealand said it understands the Samoan Government's request, and will do what is necessary to comply with its requirements.

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by these changes.