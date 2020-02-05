Air NZ reduces flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong due to lack of demand amid Covid-19 outbreak

Air New Zealand has announced it will be reducing flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong due to lack of customer demand.

All of its Shanghai flights are currently suspended until 29 March as a consequence of international travel bans because of the Covid-19 outbreak in China.

If the restrictions are lifted, Air New Zealand says from 30 March, Shanghai services will be adjusted from seven return services per week to a return service every second day through to 30 April.

The national carrier says Hong Kong services, currently operated by Cathay Pacific, will resume on Air New Zealand aircraft from 29 March and will be adjusted from seven return services per week to four return services per week from 21 April – 31 May.

“We have this week conveyed to officials in China our intention to resume services from April subject to the current travel restrictions being lifted and the appropriate medical advice from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and our own medical team," Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace says.

"We are grateful for officials’ understanding of our temporary suspension of Shanghai services.

“Clearly, the coronavirus has had an impact on bookings into Shanghai and Hong Kong, and our schedule for April and May will reflect this with a lower flight frequency.”

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by the changes in coming week.