Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?

Air New Zealand is offering what may be a dream summer job for some, where you get paid while travelling the globe.

For the first time, our national carrier is offering four- and six-month fixed-term contracts for flight attendants to work on their long haul flights.

Anyone with some people skills and a minimum of 18 months customer service experience can apply.

If accepted, candidates attend a condensed training course and are ready to fly if they pass.

Seven Sharp's Tamati Rimene-Sproat went along to a training course to find out what it takes to qualify for one heck of a summer job.

Find out how he got on in the video above.

Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details. Source: Seven Sharp
