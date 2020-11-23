TODAY |

Air NZ recalling furloughed A320 cabin crew in preparation for Australia, Rarotonga bubbles

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has begun the process of recalling all A320 cabin crew currently furloughed in preparation for quarantine-free travel to Australia and Rarotonga in early 2021.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 175 cabin crew have been furloughed since June, having chosen that option over redundancy.

Air NZ’s announcement comes after Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands PM Mark Brown issued a statement last weekend saying there was an agreement to facilitate quarantine-free travel between the two countries.

Trans-Tasman travel bubble planned for first quarter of 2021

Last week, Cabinet also agreed in principle to establish a bubble with Australia in the first quarter of 2021.

Date for quarantine-free travel between NZ will be announced next week - Cook Islands PM

Air New Zealand general manager of cabin crew Leeanne Langridge said it was “heartwarming” to be making the calls before Christmas.

“We’ve had incredible feedback from businesses all over the country about our cabin crew who have been volunteering and working in other industries while they have been on furlough,” she said.

“They will now undergo comprehensive refresher training before taking to the skies again.

“This is also great news for our airline and Aotearoa as we’re looking forward to reconnecting more New Zealanders with our Pacific and Australian neighbours.”

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Australia
Pacific Islands
Business
Economy
Travel
Tourism
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
Official America’s Cup racing begins this afternoon in Auckland
2
Air NZ recalling furloughed A320 cabin crew in preparation for Australia, Rarotonga bubbles
3
Feeding children mouldy food, smacking them among allegations levelled at Feilding childcare centre
4
Two new Covid-19 vaccines secured by Government, enough for every New Zealander
5
New Zealand spending $75 million to help Pacific nations access Covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Roast Busters arrests welcomed by anti-sexual violence campaigners
02:40

Police remind Kiwis to plan ahead when travelling, drinking this summer to 'arrive alive'

Woman found guilty of sexually abusing girls during 10-year relationship with male offender

Full video: Government Ministers speak after $30 million deal to buy land at Ihumātao reached