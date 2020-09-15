Air NZ to ramp up domestic schedule to nearly 90% of pre-Covid levels ahead of school holidays

Air New Zealand is set to ramp up its domestic schedule to nearly 90 per cent of its pre-Covid levels ahead of the school holidays next week.

Air New Zealand general manager of networks Scott Carr said today in a press release that more Kiwis than ever are taking the opportunity to travel across the country. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 20 per cent of passengers on the airline’s domestic network had been international visitors.

“They will be giving a boost to local tourism operators, accommodation providers and rental car companies, and Air New Zealand is proud to be a part of that," Carr said.

“We’ve added capacity to the majority of our routes in the two-week holiday period. We’re operating 1000 extra one-way flights these school holidays compared with the July break."

The national carrier will also be offering "even more capacity" over the period for their Queenstown routes compared to the same time last year and the July school holidays, with more than 73,000 seats on offer in and out of the resort town.

"Overall capacity to and from Queenstown will operate at 125 per cent during the holidays compared to the same school holiday period last year."

The airline’s domestic schedule will be operating at nearly 85 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels next month.