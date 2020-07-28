Air NZ puts hold on bookings to Australia for another month

Air New Zealand is not accepting further bookings on flights to Australia until August 28.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently, international arrivals are barred from entering Melbourne, while there is a 30 person limit per flight landing in Sydney and Brisbane.

The restrictions are in place until August 8, but the airline has extended its bookings hold until near the end of August, should Australia's rules be further extended.

“We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we’ll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers,” said Air NZ's Cam Wallace.