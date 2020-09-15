Air NZ proposes 385 more redundancies as union criticises staff outsourcing

Air New Zealand has reportedly proposed a further 385 cabin crew redundancies by the end of the year, with the E Tū union saying they should stop outsourcing work overseas instead.

Source: 1 NEWS

E Tū said today that workers at Air New Zealand had been told of the proposal today.

A member of the union, who was not named in the release, called the proposal "devastating".

"Every time as cabin crew, we think we are going to get a reprieve and get back to doing what we love – we keep getting hit down," they said.

"We've already lost 900 mid-to-long haul crew - we want to see Air New Zealand flourish and we want to save New Zealand jobs.

"Our goal is to see the airline bounce back as quickly as it can, so we can start getting our colleagues back."

Savage, E Tu's head of aviation, said there's no good reason why Air New Zealand should retain a contract sourcing cabin crew overseas and then cut staff here.

"The Shanghai base has always been about paying crew less and devaluing the role of cabin crew," he said.

"Outsourcing is a barrier to raising standards in aviation and it needs to end."

Air New Zealand reported an after-tax loss of $454 million for the 2020 financial year.