Air NZ plane bound for Auckland forced back to Christchurch due to faulty landing gear

An Air New Zealand plane bound for Auckland was forced to turn back to Christchurch today after a landing gear failed to retract.

Air New Zealand flight NZ538 from Christchurch to Auckland returned to Christchurch due to the aircraft’s landing gear not retracting after take-off, the airline said in a statement.

"While safety was not compromised at any stage, flying with the landing gear down increases drag so the decision was made to return to Christchurch," the statement said.

The aircraft landed without incident and customers were moved to another aircraft which was scheduled to depart Christchurch at 1.15pm.

The airline says engineers will inspect the aircraft this afternoon.

Air New Zealand, A320 (file picture). Source: istock.com
