Air NZ passengers with same wedding date as Meghan and Harry gifted airport lounge access

Air NZ will be celebrating the royal wedding by offering complementary airport lounge access to all customers who share the same wedding date as Harry and Meghan - May 19.

Source: Supplied

Customers with this wedding anniversary need to present their marriage certificate dated May 19, to access any Air NZ operated lounge.

Air New Zealand Manager Global Lounges Ali Swarbrick says it's terrific to get behind the much-anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and share the excitement with customers.

"We look forward to rolling out the red carpet for customers travelling with us on Saturday and invite them to celebrate their own special day with us as we acknowledge the royal nuptials," Ms Swarbrick said.

"In addition to welcoming these special guests into our lounges, we'll be serving celebratory Kir Royale cocktails in the Auckland International, Sydney, Los Angeles, Wellington Domestic and Christchurch Domestic lounges and running a fun wedding cake competition."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to have chosen elderflower flavour for their wedding cake.