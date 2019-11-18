TODAY |

Air NZ partners with Cathay Pacific to ease impact of engine checks

Air New Zealand has partnered with Cathy Pacific in order to maintain capacity of their busy summer schedule when it comes to international flights. 

Last month, Air NZ officials announced they would be making changes to their international flights due to issues with some of their Boeing Dreamliner engines, estimated to affect up to 14,000 passengers. 

It resulted in the cancellation of some of the national airlines flights over the busy summer period. 

In order to accommodate for the maintenance, Cathy Pacific is providing an additional AirBus A350-900 for Auckland to Hong Kong flights at the beginning of January and a Boeing 777-300ER from February until March next year. 

Air New Zealand spokesman Doug Grant says the airline is working hard to minimise the impact to customers over the summer months.  

“This aircraft capacity will help fill the gaps in our schedule to get people to their destinations in the coming weeks and it’s been beneficial to have our alliance partner Cathay Pacific step in and assist us at this busy time.”

The airline says customers booked to travel with Air New Zealand on this route during these period will be automatically transferred to these services and will be in contact directly with customers affected in the coming week.

