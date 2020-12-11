TODAY |

Air NZ to operate first quarantine-free flight to Brisbane tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand will operate its first quarantine-free flight from Auckland to Brisbane tomorrow. 

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

Before customers travel to Australia they are required to complete the Australia travel declaration form stating they have been in New Zealand for the preceding 14 days, Air NZ said in a statement.

The airline will operate separate flights to Queensland for people whose travel originates in New Zealand and are not required to quarantine, and flights for passengers who don’t meet safe travel zone criteria and are required to quarantine when they arrive.

“Our teams have been working closely with authorities in Australia to ensure all agencies are satisfied processes are in place to confidently accept quarantine-free flights, and we thank customers for their patience while we’ve worked with various agencies in Australia to ensure we can keep everyone safe,” Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

“We currently operate five return flights per week between Auckland and Brisbane. Three of these services will be quarantine-free flights, while the remaining two will be quarantine flights. Quarantine flights are not able to be booked by people beginning their journey in New Zealand.”

The flight comes almost a month after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Kiwis could enter Queensland without quarantining on December 11.

