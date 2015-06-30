TODAY |

Air NZ launches Dreamliner service to help transport cargo from the South Island to the rest of the world

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has today announced it will fly its 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between Christchurch and Auckland three times a week to help transport cargo from the South Island to the rest of the world.

Brand new Air Zealand Dreamliner Source: 1 NEWS

Air New Zealand general manager for cargo Rick Nelson says the services are being launched in response to significant demand from the South Island freight forwarding and export communities.

The first flight will depart from Christchurch tomorrow night as part of a support agreement with the Ministry of Transport.

The agreement sees the Dreamliner fly Christchurch to Auckland on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Christchurch at 5pm and arriving in Auckland at 6.25pm so that cargo can then be airfreighted to other global destinations.

“Flights are timed so cargo goods are able to connect to our new Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Narita and Shanghai cargo flights, as well as onto our trans-Tasman flights from Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Air NZ’s new 787-9 landed in Christchurch on one of its final proving flights before going fully operational. Source: 1 NEWS

“As the nation emerges from lockdown, it’s critical our exporters in the South Island are well supported in order for them to remain viable. These Dreamliner services from Christchurch will allow exporters with high value, perishable and time sensitive goods access to a same day air cargo link into international services departing from Auckland,” says Mr Nelson. 

Passengers will also be able to book return flights on the Dreamliner services between Christchurch and Auckland.

