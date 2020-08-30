TODAY |

Air NZ grounds entire Boeing 777 fleet until at least September 2021 due to ongoing impact of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand has grounded its Boeing 777 fleet until at least September 2021 due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

One of Air New Zealand’s 777-200 aircraft. Source: 1 NEWS

Chief operating officer Carrie Hurihanganui says the airline’s international network will recover more slowly from the global pandemic than initially thought.

“The recent resurgence of cases in New Zealand is a reminder that this is a highly volatile situation. We are not anticipating a return to any 777 flying until September 2021 at the earliest, which is why we have made the decision to ground the fleet until at least this time next year," she said.

Winston Peters suggests Government should buy back full ownership of Air NZ

The aircraft are the largest in the airline's fleet and have operated the majority of the long haul routes over the past 15 years.

The more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will fly Air NZ's international routes, along with A320s and A320/21neos for trans-Tasman and Pacific Island routes, the company said in a release.

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran told Q+A that Covid-19 is a difficult virus to control and in future NZ may have to look at how to live with it. Source: Q+A

Four of Air New Zealand’s 777-300 aircraft will be stored in Victorville in the Californian desert, while the remaining three will stay in Auckland where they are able to be returned to service if required, 

The airline’s eight 777-200 aircraft will be sent to long-term storage facilities in both Roswell, New Mexico and Victorville, California from later this month.

Airlines' recovery years away, elimination strategy could eventually become ‘almost impossible’ - Air NZ CEO

The arid conditions and existing storage facilities in North America meant the aircraft are kept in a condition that will enable them to be returned to service within six to eight weeks if required.


