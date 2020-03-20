TODAY |

Air NZ flights more than halves due to coronavirus disruption, as airline gets Government relief package

The total number of Air New Zealand flights has fallen from 3600 a week to below 1500, Air NZ CEO Greg Foran has told reporters at a press conference.

Air New Zealand says it has cut its international capacity by 85 percent but it is also reducing domestic capacity.

Mr Foran says it is continuing to work with four unions and staff options to reduce airline staffing by up to 30 percent of the existing 12,500 staff. Options include leave without pay, working part-time, taking leave, voluntary exit and finally redundancies, says Mr Foran.

He says the staffing reductions will have to continue despite today’s loan bailout from the government.

Mr Foran says some staff could be redeployed to help the Ministry of Health in combating Covid-19.

Asked if it was discussing pilots pay, Mr Foran said the Board of Directors had taken a 15 percent pay cut and it was holding “discussions on what we do elsewhere.”

He says not all airlines around the world will survive the downturn caused by the crash in travel caused by coronavirus.

He says the airline is ready to discuss with the Government if it needs to organise flights to get Kiwis home.

The airline is flying out of the USA and Australia. “In Asia, get yourself to Hong Kong and Singapore.

“But if it is obvious that there is a need for flights from other places to help bring Kiwis home, then we will absolutely discuss that with the government and provide support.”

