Air NZ flights to Bali cancelled due to volcanic activity on Mount Agung

Two Air New Zealand flights have been cancelled after renewed activity on Bali's Mount Agung volcano.

Air New Zealand said flight NZ245 from Auckland to Denpasar and the return flight NZ246 from Denpasar to Auckland have been cancelled today.

A number of flights between Australia and Bali have also been cancelled after the Mount Agung volcano began spewing water vapour and ash two kilometres into the air.

Jetstar Australia has cancelled flights to and from Denpasar airport, releasing a travel alert statement on their website.

"Due to a volcanic ash cloud caused by Mount Agung in Bali, it is currently not safe to operate flights to or from Denpasar Airport," the statement said.

The cancelled Jetstar flights include routes between Denpasar and Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide and Cairns.

They added that senior pilots will be assessing the situation overnight and provide an update by 9.00am on Friday.

AirAsia cancelled the 6.30pm and 8.00pm flights between Denpasar and Perth, as well as the 7.30pm Denpasar to Perth flight amid fears the ash could affect the aircraft engines.

Denpasar airport's online flight information board showed Australian airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas had also cancelled flights to and from the island.

Its public relations department said 26 international inbound and outbound flights had been cancelled, affecting nearly 5,000 travellers.

They said some 10 domestic flights were also cancelled, affecting more than 1,700 passengers.

Other airlines seem to be operating as normal, although are closely monitoring the mountain and the prevailing winds.

Denpasar Airport remains open, but all travellers are being advised to check with their airlines about specific flights.

Duty manager at Denpasar's Ngurah Rai International Airport, Darta Pande, said on Thursday that many flights would continue to operate.

The Jakarta Post reported the airport was assessing whether to temporarily halt operations and had issued a warning to airlines that ash may disrupt flights.

The Darwin-based volcanic ash advisory has issued an orange aviation code, noting a continuous ash emission from the volcano.

It added that winds could carry the ash southwest toward Bali's international airport and Java, Indonesia's most densely populated island.

Mount Agung caused chaos for holiday makers in November, shutting down the airport and stranding thousands.

