Air NZ flight from Wellington to Auckland turned around after pilot notices window damage

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Auckland turned around today after the pilot noticed damage to one of the cockpit windows.

The 60-year-old pilot contracted Covid-19 following a flight to the US in early December. Source: istock.com

Flight NZ424 returned to the capital after the pilot noticed “an abrasion on the inner surface of the side window in the cockpit”, an airline spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

“Aircraft windows are comprised of multiple layers and are designed to ensure they can withstand any minor faults of this nature.”