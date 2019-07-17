Air NZ flight turned back to Invercargill after lightning strike, smell of smoke on board

An Air New Zealand flight bound for Wellington from Invercargill was forced to turn back this morning after it was struck by lightning.

An Air New Zealand plane serving regional routes approaches Wellington Airport. Source: istock.com

According to Stuff, passengers smelt smoke on board the aircraft and were informed the nose of the plane was damaged.

Customers on flight NZ8872 have since been reaccommodated on other services, Air New Zealand told 1 NEWS in a statement.

The aircraft will be assessed by engineers in Invercargill.