Air NZ flight forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base due to rogue drone sighting near Auckland airport

An Air New Zealand flight from Tokyo to Auckland was forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base in Palmerston North to refuel due to a rogue drone flying near Auckland Airport this morning.

Dreamliner Source: 1 NEWS

The aircraft had to be diverted for refuelling because Auckland Airport had to suspend all operations for a minimum of 30 minutes due to the drone sighting.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations Integrity & Standards Officer Captain David Morgan told 1 NEWS: "This concerning trend of drones being used recklessly is putting the safety of the travelling public at risk.

"Flights were potentially put at risk today as a result of the reckless behaviour of a drone operator.

"Fortunately, one of our Q300 pilots spotted the drone upon approach to Auckland Airport and immediately alerted Air Traffic Control, helping to prevent any potential incidents.

Captain Morgan cites customer safety as a priority, meaning all drone sightings near flight paths are a major concern.

"The safety of Air New Zealand's customers and crew is non-negotiable and incidents involving drones are a major cause for concern.

"We welcome an investigation into the incident and the airline supports any moves by authorities to ensure drone operators do not compromise the safety of aircraft."