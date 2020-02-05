Air NZ flight from China's coronavirus epicentre to Auckland in progress, with 193 aboard

Passengers on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, China, underwent a gruelling seven-hour-long check-in process overnight before embarking at 6.45am today on the half-day journey.

The rescue flight NZ1942 is expected to land in Auckland about 6.30pm, after days of planning.

There are 193 people on board the Boeing 777-200, from a multitude of nationalities.

Of the 193, 100 are New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, 23 are Australian citizens and 70 are foreign nationals, mainly from the Pacific Islands, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said today.

After they arrive in Auckland, Australian passengers will be directly transferred to a flight to Australia.

Everyone else staying in New Zealand will be quarantined at a military base in Whangaparāoa, in northern Auckland.

They'll have to isolate themselves at home for a further two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.