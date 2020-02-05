TODAY |

Air NZ flight from China's coronavirus epicentre to Auckland in progress, with 193 aboard

Source:  1 NEWS

Passengers on board the Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan, China, underwent a gruelling seven-hour-long check-in process overnight before embarking at 6.45am today on the half-day journey.

As well as New Zealanders and Australians, people from several Pacific Islands are on the flight, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says. Source: 1 NEWS

The rescue flight NZ1942 is expected to land in Auckland about 6.30pm, after days of planning.

Aaron Mahon detailed what to expect on the flight out of the Chinese city. Source: Seven Sharp

There are 193 people on board the Boeing 777-200, from a multitude of nationalities.

Of the 193, 100 are New Zealand citizens and permanent residents, 23 are Australian citizens and 70 are foreign nationals, mainly from the Pacific Islands, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said today.

After they arrive in Auckland, Australian passengers will be directly transferred to a flight to Australia.

The flight will bring Kiwis, Australians and Pacific Islanders to New Zealand from the city in China. Source: 1 NEWS

Everyone else staying in New Zealand will be quarantined at a military base in Whangaparāoa, in northern Auckland.

They'll have to isolate themselves at home for a further two weeks in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Passengers on the flight from the Chinese city where the deadly coronavirus started will be quarantined at a military base in north Auckland. Source: Breakfast

