Air NZ fliers 'overwhelmingly supportive' of masking up; only seven denied travel for non-compliance

Air New Zealand says domestic travellers are mostly “overwhelmingly supportive” of face covering requirements on flights, as it’s only had to deny seven people travel for non-compliance.

That’s out of some 45,000 domestic trips the airline has flown since November last year, operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan told 1 NEWS.

“Our customers have been overwhelmingly supportive of the requirement to wear a face covering on board our flights,” Morgan said.

“Air New Zealand has standard procedures in place to deal with customers failing to comply with crew instructions. In rare circumstances, this can lead to customers being denied travel on a service."

Since November 16, face coverings have been mandatory on public transport in Auckland and on domestic flights, even at Alert Level 1.

