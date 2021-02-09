TODAY |

Air NZ extends suspension of food and drink service on domestic flights

Source:  1 NEWS

Food and beverage services on Air New Zealand domestic flights have been suspended until further notice.

Air NZ planes. Source: Getty

The service on domestic flights was suspended on Sunday out of an “abundance of caution” following the community Covid-19 case linked to LSG Sky Chefs, according to an Air New Zealand spokeswoman.

LSG Sky Chefs will resume providing in-flight catering services for Air New Zealand from Saturday, but not for domestic travellers. 

The long-term suspension comes weeks after microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles called out Air New Zealand for continuing the services.

All LSG Sky Chefs laundry employees who worked in close proximity to one of the Covid cases confirmed on Sunday have returned negative tests.

The wider community are either being tested, or have returned a negative result. 

Read more
Dr Siouxsie Wiles calls on Air New Zealand to stop serving food and drinks on domestic flights

Mask wearing remains mandatory on all flights in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Food and Drink
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Bloomfield gives advice to those at McDonald's when community Covid-19 case worked there
2
New community Covid-19 case works at an Auckland McDonald's
3
Covid-19 update: No new community cases found since yesterday, officials confirm
4
Free period products to be made available to all NZ schools and kura, PM announces
5
Man who says he was half blind and driving with kids in car admits hit-and-run on woman near Wellington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man who says he was half blind and driving with kids in car admits hit-and-run on woman near Wellington

Mask wearing on public transport confirmed at Level 1 for all of New Zealand

Gas leak: Hamilton residents asked to stay indoors after construction mishap
01:50

Covid-19 update: No new community cases found since yesterday, officials confirm