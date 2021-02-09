Air NZ extends suspension of food and drink service on domestic flights

Food and beverage services on Air New Zealand domestic flights have been suspended until further notice.

Air NZ planes. Source: Getty

The service on domestic flights was suspended on Sunday out of an “abundance of caution” following the community Covid-19 case linked to LSG Sky Chefs, according to an Air New Zealand spokeswoman.

LSG Sky Chefs will resume providing in-flight catering services for Air New Zealand from Saturday, but not for domestic travellers.

The long-term suspension comes weeks after microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles called out Air New Zealand for continuing the services.

All LSG Sky Chefs laundry employees who worked in close proximity to one of the Covid cases confirmed on Sunday have returned negative tests.

The wider community are either being tested, or have returned a negative result.

Read more Dr Siouxsie Wiles calls on Air New Zealand to stop serving food and drinks on domestic flights