Air NZ extends fare flexibility as uncertainty around international travel continues

Air New Zealand has extended its fare flexibility for people who had booked overseas travel but cannot go due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air NZ planes. Source: Getty

The airline today announced it is extending fare flexibility for customers booked to travel on its international services and for those who currently have fares in credit as there is ongoing uncertainty around international border restrictions.

From next Wednesday, customers who hold an existing credit, whether it be for international or domestic travel, will now have until June 30 next year to make a new booking using their credit, and until June 30, 2023, to take the travel.

As well, customers who book or currently hold tickets for international flights scheduled to depart up until 11.59pm on June 30 will now be able to hold the value of their fare in credit for rebooking until June 30 next year, or amend the date of their flight with change fees waived, but a normal fare difference may still apply.

“We’ve seen many of our customers using their credits already and we’re hopeful Tasman and Pacific travel will be up and running over the coming months," Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said in a statement today.

However, she added, "for those wanting to go further afield, we recognise this may take longer, which is why we’ve extended the window for opting into credit as well as the length of time people have to use that credit".

“We really appreciate our customers standing by us throughout the difficulties of Covid-19. We look forward to getting Kiwis to more destinations on our international network as soon as we’re able to.”

Geraghty said Air New Zealand's domestic network is now back up and running at 80 per cent of what it was before Covid-19.